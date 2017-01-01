January 2018: Voatz (Techstars'17, MassChallenge'17) announces the closing of its seed round of financing.
November 2017: Voatz wins the 50k Gold Award at MassChallenge Boston 2017.
February 2017: Voatz partners with Clear Ballot to accelerate deployment of Remote Voting.
January 2017: Voatz is selected for the Techstars Boston 2017 Program.
October 2016: Voatz is featured in the October 2016 issue of INC magazine.
September 2016: Voatz is invited to present at the Boston Federal Reserve Bank as part of HUBWeek 2016.
June 2016: Voatz wins the 'Cult Favorite' award at the 2016 MIT Startup Spotlight.
June 2016: The Voatz platform is used at the 2016 Massachusetts Democratic Party State Convention.
April 2016: VOATZ is featured at the Samsung KNOX booth at SDC 2016.
March 2016: VOATZ wins the Audience Favorite Award at Mass Innovation Nights #84.
January 2016: VOATZ is featured in a piece about Blockchain on Forbes.com.
